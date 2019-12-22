Retro Nostalgia 1979: Coming of age for Ladies’ Circle

Falkirk Ladies’ Circle held its 21st charter anniversary dinner in the Park Hotel last Friday.

Chairwoman Judy Johnston welcomed founder chairwoman Jean Gemmel who performed the cutting of the cake ceremony.

At this point members of Falkirk Round Table took the stage and performed their own version of ‘‘Oh Susannah’’ and ‘‘Thank Heaven For Little Girls’’.

At the conclusion of the meal, secretary Susan Barclay read the roll call. She was followed by Sheila Bell, chairman of Area 54, who spoke on the National Association of Ladies’ Circle.

The response was given by Margaret Blair, national executive councillor for the north, who had travelled from Grange over Sands to be present.