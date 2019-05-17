Retro Nostalgia 1979: Broadcaster’s praise for new Job Centres

Job Centres are finding more jobs for people than the old Employment Exchanges and they are also more popular with the public.

This was stated by Mr Kenneth Roy, formerly of the BBC’s Reporting Scotland team, when he officially opened the Job Centre in Falkirk’s High Street.

Bonnybridge-born Mr Roy (pictured) said Job Centres were for the employed as well as those looking for a job and they had come into being against a background of rising youth unemployment.

Between 1972 and 1977 unemplolyment for 16 and 17 year olds has risen by 120 per cent statistics show.

Mr Roy praised the Employment Service Division of Manpower Services Commission under whose wing 65 Job Centres have been built in Scotland.