Retro Nostalgia 1978: Hospice handover ceremony

A giant step forward in the plan to set up a hospice in the Central Region was made on Monday when a large country house near Denny was handed over to Friends of Strathcarron Hospice by a representative of the former owners, the Inveresk Paper Co. Ltd.

The house, Randolph Hill, was used by the company as a residence for senior management and when it recently became vacant the Friends of Strathcarron Hospice bought it for just over £50,000.

Planning permission has now been received, other legal arrangements have been completed and, on Monday, Mr James T Donald, deputy chairman of Inveresk Paper Co. Ltd., made the official handover to Mr Jim Taylor, vice-chairman of the hospice. Now the race is on to raise £15,000 for work on the property.