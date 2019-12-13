Retro Nostalgia 1978: Factory units offer promise of new jobs

The third phase of Falkirk’s Middlefield Industrial Estate was officially opened on Tuesday with the prospect of hundreds of new jobs for the town.

This latest phase of the multi-million pound estate comprises 12 advance factory units and it was annnounced at Tuesday’s ceremony that 30 per cent of the 54,000 square feet of new factory space has already been let.

Now the developers, Universal (Callendar) Estates Ltd., is proceeding with plans for a further 76,00 square feet of similar factory space.

In addition it proposes a small ‘‘nursery’’ unit development designed to meet the increasing demand for small factory and warehouse buildings.

Mr Deryk Forbes, chairman of Universal (Callendar) Estates Ltd., said the opening of Phase 3 was a milestone in the company’s history.

‘‘We have constructed a quarter of a million square feet of factory space at Middlefield Industrial Estate,’’ he said. It is also a matter of pride and pleasure that the company is playing an active role in Falkirk’s prepareations for the 21st century.’’