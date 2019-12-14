Retro Nostalgia 1978: Capital assignment for borstal boss

Mr Charles Hills, governor at Polmont Borstal for over eight years, leaves this week to become governor at Saughton Prison, Edinburgh.

Mr Hills (56) takes up his new position on Monday after 16 and a half years at Polmont in two roles.

He began his career in the prison service in 1949 as a housemaster at Polmont, leaving in 1957 to become governor at Castle Huntly Borstal Institution.

In 1960 he was appointed deputy governor at Saughton and two years later moved to a similar position at Barlinnie.

He became governor at Dumfries Young Offenders in 1964 and at Noranside Borstal institution in 1967.

Mr Hills returned to Polmont as governor in 1970.

The new governor at Polmont will be Mr James Drummond at present assistant inspector of prisons.