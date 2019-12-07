Retro Nostalgia 1977: Willie is Millburn’s goal hero

Teenage footballer Willie Cowie well deserves his new nickname ‘‘Cannonball’’.

For the youngster with the explosive right foot has scored 24 goals in his last three matches for under-13 side Millburn Athletic.

And those 24 goals take’’Cannonball’’ Cowie’s total for the season so far to 35, making him top scorer for the Falkirk side.

Millburn are second top of the Scottish Central Boys’ Association under-13 league and going so well at the moment that front runners Gairdoch will have to watch out.

Said Willie of 6 Slamannan Road, Limerigg: ‘‘The team is playing good stuff just now and all the other players are helping me to get goals.

‘‘I used to play in different positions but centre-forward is my favourite.’’