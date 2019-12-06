Retro Nostalgia 1977: Bustop motoring to national success

Falkirk pop group Bustop have won the ‘‘Star Flight 77’’ talent competition, beating acts from all over Scotland.

Bustop triumphed over seven other acts selected for the final in Majorca last week from over 200 entrants.

Now Bustop have their sights set on turning professional and recording.

Drummer Eamonn Toland said this week after the band returned: ‘‘We feel great about winning. It was fantastic, a great experience. We return next year to hand back the trophy.’’

Bustop’s selections were ‘‘Glass of Champagne’’, ‘‘Lyin’ Eyes’’ and ‘‘Put Your Hand In The Hand’’/’’Games People Play’’.

‘‘They were the right songs on the night,’’ said Eamonn.

‘‘We hope to start recording soon and may turn professional next year.’’

Bustop established themselves in the Falkirk area with a residency at the Argyll and, although they have been together less than a year, their sucesses have taken them farther afield for gigs although they still play the BA Club on Saturday nights.