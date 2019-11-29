Retro Nostalgia 1976: Singular honour for organist

It was a night to remember for Denny Roman Catholics when Mrs Helen Dunnigan (71) was honoured by Cardinal Gordon Joseph Gray.

For her services to the church during the past 59 years Mrs Dunnigan was presented with the Archdiocesan Medal of Merit – only the sixth Scot to be so recognised.

Mrs Dunnigan, who lives in Gorrie Street, Denny, first played the organ at St Alexander’s Church when only 12 and she has been there ever since!

But her contribution, not only to the church’s music, but to the community has been immense.

The medal was presented after a special Thanksgiving Mass at which the Cardinal was present.

Mrs Dunnigan is pictured with John Connolly and her brother, Fr O’Hanlon.