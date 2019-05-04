Retro Nostalgia 1976: National post for Laurieston man

A Falkirk man was this week elected president of the Freight Transport Association of Great Britain. He is 38-year-old Ian Phillips of “Verasta”, 67 Polmont Road, Laurieston – and not only is he the youngest-ever national president, but the first Scottish one.

Currently the transport manager of Glynwed Domestic and Heating Appliances Limited in Falkirk, Mr Phillips has been active in the association since 1962 and was elected to the Scottish Area Committee, subsequently becoming area chairman. Later he became chairman of the old Scottish Division.

Nationally, he served for several years on the traffic committee and was elected to its National Council in 1966.

He became a member of the national executive in 1974 and vice-chairman of the association last year.