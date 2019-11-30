Retro Nostalgia 1976: Larbert garage boss in Bairns’ boardroom

Falkirk Football Club’s newest chairman has given a vote of confidence in the present set up at Brockville.

Mr Alex Hardie, who was appointed chairman at Tuesday evening’s board meeting, told ‘‘The Falkirk Herald’’ that he has every confidence that Falkirk can regain their former glory.

The new chairman takes over from Mr James Manson who stepped down after heading the board of directors for three and a half years.

At the same meeting Mr Arthur Clarkson was appointed vice-chairman.

A life-long Bairns supporter, Mr Hardie has been officially connected with Falkirk FC since 1955 when he joined the board.

Mr Hardie (53), is a Larbert garage owner.