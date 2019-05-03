Retro Nostalgia 1976: Brothers foxed by animal discovery

Two animal-loving brothers are looking after an unusual pet which they found abandoned near their home.

Murray and Gavin Leishman discovered the fox cub beside a burn which runs through a park on Sunday morning.

They brought it home, fed it with dog meat and milk and now the vixen is settling down with the family. But the boys’ mother Rena wants to know what the family should do with the fox before it becomes too domesticated.

She said; “I don’t think it would be fair to the animal for us to keep it at home. We plan to give it to a nature reserve, possibly Palacerigg at Cumbernauld, where it will be with its own kind. But that won’t be until it’s a bit older and stronger. We reckon she’s only about five weeks old.

“The boys are dead keen on animals. In the past they’ve brought home crows, seagulls and all kinds of sick animals. They just love them. I’m getting used to it now, although my first reaction to the fox wasn’t very favourable.

“However, it plays like a dog, we’ve plenty of ground for it to run about and it sleeps in a dog basket.’’