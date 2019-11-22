Retro Nostalgia 1975; North Sea Oil fuels motorists’ travel

North Sea petrol will be on sale throughout Scotland and the north of England by the end of this week.

The good news was given only minutes after the first North Sea petrol went on sale at Grangemouth.

And first in the queue to fill up her tank with the North Sea ‘‘special mix’’ petrol was Grangemouth housewife Nancy Pollock.

This was the real climax to all BP’s hard work in the Forties Field.

And it was the first visible sign of our oil production since the Queen started the oil flowing on November 3.

Pressmen from all over Scotland converged on Grangemouth on Monday for the tank filling ceremony.

They were welcomed by Mr Fraser Cook, general manager of BP in Scotland.

Said Mr Cook: ‘‘Sufficient of the oil which began flowing through the pipes of the gas separation plant at Kinneil has been processed to make it available to our first customers.

‘‘To produce the best possible balance of products for refining and to enable us to meet marketing requirements, the Forties Field products are mixed with those of other crude oils.’’