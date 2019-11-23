Retro Nostalgia 1975: Hughie hosts town’s talent show

For Mina Cassettari ... Opportunity Knocks!

And it did on Thursday night when Mina won the trip of a lifetime to Australia at Hughie Green’s show in Falkirk Town Hall.

Now the sky’s the limit for Mina of Lothian Street, Bo’ness, who will take her good friend Sharon Dee from Grangemouth with her when she makes her journey to the other side of the world to visit relatives.

This was only one of the highlights during a great night hosted by top TV personality Hughie Green.

Eight of the top club acts in Scotland took part and a guest appearance was made by talented young pianist Bobby Crush.