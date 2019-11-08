Retro Nostalgia 1973: Town set to honour £2m blaze heroes

Falkirk is planning to honour the heroes of Stirlingshire’s worst blaze this century.

Over 100 firemen risked their lives to tackle the spectacular £2 million fire which ripped through Camelon’s tar works this week.

And later Provost William Fenny said: ‘‘It is only right that their tremendous courage should receive recognition.

‘‘I will be recommending that the men who worked so hard to bring this terrible blaze under control should be honoured.

‘‘I will be discussing the matter with my colleagues to see what the most appropriate way to mark their magnificent efforts shall take.’’

A probe by fire experts into Tuesday’s inferno is likely to lead to improved firefighting measures at the factory.

Firemen were hampered when water from the nearby Forth and Clyde Canal could not be used because it was polluted by gallons of tar pouring from exploding storage tanks.

‘‘This was a major blow and held up the operation,’’ said Firemaster Sam Park, who was among the 60 men injured during the blaze.

‘‘We have always relied heavily on the canal,’’ he said.