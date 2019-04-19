Retro Nostalgia 1973: Hallglen homes ready for families

After five years and an expenditure of around £12 million the first of 1200 families has moved in to Falkirk’s ‘‘showpiece’’ Hallglen housing development.

The huge development to the south of Falkirk on Callendar Estate policies, is being built in three phases.

Falkirk Town Council is buildng the first and third with the Scottish Special Housing Association building the second.

Sales representative Ian Millar and his wife Alexis were given the keys of their new home, 1 Inchkeith Place, at the weekend.

And they and their two year old daughter, Lynn, moved in this week.

Mrs Millar said: ‘‘The houses are marvellous. We moved here from a room and kitchen flat in a tenement building in Callender View and are really thrilled.’’