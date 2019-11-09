Retro Nostalgia 1973: Falkirk welcomes new priest

Father John Tweedie is pictured with some of the 400 guests who attended his ‘‘welcome to Falkirk’’ social evening in Falkirk town hall on Tuesday.

Fr Tweedie took up the post as parish priest of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church last month.

He fills this post which has been vacant since lsat December when the former parish priest, Canon John Bracelin, died.

Born in West Lothian, Fr Tweedie lived in Grangemouth for a while.

He attended Sacred Heart Primary School in the town and from there went to St Mary’s Blairs College to start his studies in the priesthood.

Ordained in 1947, Fr Tweedie first served at St Mary’s Cathedral, Edinburgh. In 1970 he was ordained parish priest at St Magdalen’s, Portobello.