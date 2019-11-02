Retro Nostalgia 1972: Scotland team boss pulls first pint

Appropriately for Scotland football team boss Tommy Docherty, the pint he pulled to mark the opening of The Hurlet, Falkirk’s latest public house, is called “Tartan Special”. And flanking the “Doc” at the Tuesday afternoon ceremony attended by football celebrities are Alex Scott (left) and his brother, Jim, both of whom wore the dark blue of Scotland during long and distinguished careers.

And apart from the national boss, himself a noted international wing-half during the 1950s when he played for Preston North End, perhaps the guest to whom everyone wanted to speak was Alex Parker, the former Falkirk, Everton and Scotland right-back with whom Alex Scott won a league medal while playing for the Merseyside club.