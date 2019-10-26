Retro Nostalgia 1971: High School pupils making the news

The presses rolled this week and on to the streets for the first time came Moray High School’s ‘‘News Letter’’.

Distribution managers were rubbing their hands with glee as the two pence contributions flooded in from pupils and, all round, it looked as though the Grangemouth school was heading for a sell-out.

However, as congratulations rang around the school corridors, editor Diane Nicol and her fourth year staff or reporters were not resting on their laurels.

They were busy preparing for the next edition which is due out in two weeks.

The idea is the brainchild of Lady Supervisor Mrs A Thomson and it is hoped that money raised from this project will aid the pupils in the social services scheme which they run.

At present, pupils from the school visit Bellsdyke Hospital, Falkirk Royal Infirmary, Windsor Home and Falkirk Burgh Hospital, where they assist in various ways.

However, in travelling to these centres they incur a considerable amount of expense and they hope that the funds raised from the ‘‘News Letter’’ will help offset their costs.