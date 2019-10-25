Retro Nostalgia 1971: Bairns cash in as ‘Tiger’ moves to Merseyside for £65,000

For a fee believed to be in the region of £65,000, Falkirk this week transferred left back John ‘‘Tiger’’ McLaughlan to Everton.

The deal which took ‘‘Tiger’’to Goodison Park was carried through in greatest secrecy in a Carlisle hotel on Wednesday afternoon after Brockville boss Willie Cunningham, accompanied by the player, motored south to meet Everton manager Harry Catterick and chief Scottish scout Harry Cook.

Falkirk supporters will no doubt be dismayed, as is manager Cunningham, that a player of McLaughlan’s calibre has been lost to the Brockville scene but their dismay will be tempered by the knowledge that unlike earlier deals involving Alex Parker, who also went to Everton, and the late John White, Falkirk this time didn’t sell for ‘‘sweeties’’.

Manager Cunningham, while reluctant on his return to confirm the actual price, admitted that it will wipe out the club’s massive overdraft – and leave a good bit in the kitty.

According to the club’s latest balance sheet, Falkirk were £42,000 in the red and that, plus the £12,000 paid out during the close season for Jimmy Jack, puts the bill up to more than £52,000.