Retro news 1999: Mum bugged by insect find in food

A disgusted mum has slammed Superdrug after finding a dead beetle in a jar of baby food.

Sharon Carswell was offered £20 in gift vouchers after discovering a the insect as she fed daughter Rachel.

The retail chain has failed to explain how the biscuit beetle got into the jar of creamy porridge.

Furious Sharon (28) of Lomond Crescent, Stenhousemuir, contacted Superdrug seeking further action but it has refused her demand.

Civil servant Sharon told how she found the insect in the jar of food as she fed 10 month old Rachel during a shopping trip to Stirling.

‘‘The fact that it was in a sealed bottle of baby food is disgusting,’’ she said.

‘Superdrug said: ‘‘Our supplier is unable to explain how this occurred.’’