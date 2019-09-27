Retro News 1998: Slamannan’s war hero remembered

A Gulf War hero has been remembered with a touching ceremony.

RAF pilot Garry Lennox (34) was killed in action in 1991 but he has never been forgotten in his home village of Slamannan.

On Sunday the village’s Air Training Corps celebrated its new squadron status by naming itself after two of the RAF squadrons with which Garry flew.

Wreaths were laid at the village’s war memorial following a banner presentation parade by 1631 Slamannan ATC Squadron.

Garry’s wife Anne and children Matthew and Rachel travelled north from their home in Yorkshire to be at the ceremony.

During his RAF service, Garry flew with 16 Squadron and 31 Squadron hence the ATC’s decision to call itself 1631 Squadron with the family’s blessing.