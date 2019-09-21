Retro news 1997: Health Trust urged to review job cuts

A hospital trust is slashing jobs to save money though the staff concerned already have to work overtime it was claimed this week.

Central Scotland Healthcare Trust wants to cut 18 jobs from its estates staff – including gardeners, plumbers and maintenance men – by April next year.

However, Falkirk West MP Dennis Canavan (pictured) has written to chief executive Derek Pollachi callin on trust bosses to think again.

He fears the move may lead to a reduction in patient care.

In his letter Mr Canavan says he is ‘‘assured’’ there is still plenty of work for the staff ‘‘to such an extend that some of them are working overtime at prsent’’.

The cuts could save £232,000 and insisted patient care would not be affected in any way.