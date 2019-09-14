Retro news 1996: Canal clean-up not a success

Angry Camelon residents claim a clean-up of the Forth and Clyde Canal has left it looking worse than ever.

The British Waterways Board last week launched a bid to clean out a rubbish-strewn stretch at Lock 16.

But furious local residents say the BWB workers only succeeded in moving the rubbish from one part of the canal to another.

Debris including cans, bottles, tyres and bits of wood have accumulated at another part of the canal.

Local resident Elizabeth Nisbet (pictured) said: ‘‘The smell that comes off the canal is awful’’.

A BWB spokesman admitted the work had proved more difficult than expected and pledged that the Board would now remove lock gates to improve access and better complete the work.