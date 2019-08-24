Retro news 1993: Prison officer cut up about holiday drama

A dream holiday turned into a nightmare after George Telford sliced through his finger on a sunshine island beach.

The 28 year old prison officer ended up in a filthy hospital ward after emergency surgery to sew together slashed tendons.

Last night (Wednesday) he blasted insurance company Commercial Union for failing to help him be flown home.

Mr Telford, who lives in Brightons, said: ‘‘I’m raging and disgusted with my insurance company.

‘‘You take insurance out because of the risk of personal injuries and then you find the firm does nothing to help when the worst happens.’’

Mr Telford was halfway through a two-week holiday on Malta when he sliced his finger to the bone whilst cutting a water melon.