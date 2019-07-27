Retro News 1989: Moving service for local soldiers

Ten Territorial Army soldiers who died in a tragic river accident while on exercise have been remembered in a simple ceremony.

Local Army Cadets from Grangemouth stood to attention as a lone piper played over the cairn which marks the place where the men, all members of 131 Independent Parachute Squadron, Royal Engineers, were swept to their deaths on the River Trent in Lincolnshire in 1975.

After a short service of remembrance, a poppy wreath was placed at the base of the cairn on behalf of the Royal British Legion Scotland. The tragedy occurred on September 28, 1975, as the men from Grangemouth based unit were engaged in ‘‘Exercise Trent Chase’’. Ten men died when their craft was swept over a weir.