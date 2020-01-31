Retro News 1985: Sports centre plan for Dobbie Hall

Opera fans have launched a bitter attack on Falkirk District Council over the Dobbie Hall controversy.

Larbert Operatic Society is the latest organisation to protest at the sports centre plan for the hall.

Mrs Nancy Wilson, president, said: ‘‘The district council is seeking to deprive all but those interested in indoor sport from enjoying the hall’s unique facilities.

‘‘I challenge councillors to attend our next production at the hall. Then they will see it is no white elephant.’’

The society says it has entertained around 5000 people annually in the 62 years that productions have been staged at the Dobbie Hall.

Mrs Wilson went on: ‘‘I would appeal to all local bodies and individuals to rally round and fight this decision. People can support us by coming along to our next show.’’