Retro News 1983: Nats hold Larbert in by-election win

The Scottish National Party held on to Larbert Ward 27 (Larbert, Fankerton and Stoneywood) at the Falkirk District Council by-election yesterday (Thursday).

However the majority of 511 held by former SNP councillor Russell Hill was almost halved as Donald Valentine (34), pictured, polled 494 votes to the 257 votes polled by Labour’s John Roberts (61).

Mr Valentine, a widower with two young daughters, Lee-Anne (8) and Gillian (6), lives at Graham Avenue, Larbert.

After the announcement he told The Falkirk Herald he was ‘‘delighted’’ with the result and paid tribute to his predecessor who died in October.

‘‘Russell Hill was a popular, hard-working councillor and I have no doubt the continuing strong SNP support in this area is partly thanks to him.’’