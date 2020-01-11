Retro News 1982: Death of Scouting’s lifelong champion

Sir Ian F C Bolton Bart., KBE, OBE, of West Plean House, the ‘‘father’’ of the Boy Scout movement in Stirlingshire has died in the Park Nursing Home, Stirling.

Sir Ian, who had been in failing health for several years, was 92 and would have been 93 on January 29.

Highly respected throughout Scotland and beyond for his integrity, dignity and compassion, Sir Ian gave his whole leisure activity to forward the interests of Scouting in Scotland and Stirlingshire in particular.

The death of this legend will be greatly mourned by people within and outwith Scouting circles.

Eton-educated Sir Ian was a former Lord Lieutenant of the county and, while a captain in the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, was badly wounded in World War One.