Retro News 1980: Hallglen pills plan was ill judged

Plans to launch a prescription collection service in Hallglen have been abandoned because of apathy of the residents who would be taking part.

There is no chemist’s shop in the housing estate and on the suggestion of the community council, the Forth Valley Health Board was asked if it would support a prescription service.

It was proposed that anyone needing a prescription – particularly elderly people or mothers tied to the house by an ill child – could leave it at one of the local shops in Hallglen or Glen Village.

The prescription could be uplifted by a volunteer, perhaps someone travelling down to the town, dispensed and then delivered to its owner the same day. Due to lack of support, the health board withdrew its offer.