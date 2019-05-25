Retro News 1980: Dunkirk survivor’s nostalgic return

At the end of this month a Grangemouth pensioner will make a very special trip.

Jim Burnett (pictured) will travel south to Hull, take the overnight ferry to Rotterdam and then a coach to his final destination, the beach at Dunkirk.

There he will join hundreds of other ex-Servicemen and relive the nightmare that blitzed their young lives exactly four decades ago.

Labelled Britain’s ‘‘triumphant defeat’’ and ‘‘great deliverance’’, this former corporal in the Royal Army Service Corps will walk again the sands that witnessed one of the heaviest troop bombardments to be launched during the whole of World War Two.

Jim, a retired process worker with BP Chemicals, live at Rosebank, Glensburgh, and remembers only too well the drama of Dunkirk.