Retro News 1979: A gloomy Christmas for foundry workers

A storm of protest is brewing over the decision announced this week to axe 400 jobs at a major Falkirk works early in the New Year.

Local MP Mr Harry Ewing, councillors from both Falkirk District Council and Central Regional Council have slammed scathing redundancy proposals for the town’s giant Glynwed Foundry.

And now a Christmas holiday of gloom and uncertainty lies ahead for the firm’s massive local workforce.

Severe criticism has been levelled at the foundry management after it was announced early in the week that jobs would have to go when operations are switched from Falkirk to its sister foundry at Larbert.

Around 150 workers are to be made redundant in March. The remaining 250 will follow shortly afterwards.

The company say that this move is unavoidable because of ‘‘unacceptable’’ returns at the Falkirk plant.

But Mr Harry Ewing, MP for Falkirk, Stirling and Grangemouth Burghs, labelled the job losses ‘‘an absolute outrage’’.