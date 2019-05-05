Retro News 1977: Nationalists sweep to poll landslide

Sandy Crawford is tipped to be the next provost of Falkirk District Council after the Scottish Nationalists swept to power in Thursday’s council election.

Before the polls, the Nats had just 12 seats round the table at the municipal buildings but in a sensational result they now have 22 representatives with Labour reduced to only eight councillors.

Amongst the high profile ‘‘casualties’’ were three former provosts – William Ure who had 22 years service, James Marshall and James Paterson.

Also ousted in a surprise result was Findlay Russell.

At present the SNP group leader, Councillor Crawford was jubilant at his party’s success at the poll.

He told ‘‘The Falkirk Herald’’: ‘‘The SNP has a number of experienced councillors to draw upon for important positions.

‘‘We are firmly behind the wheel and let me say quite clearly that it is the council who will be making the decisions.’’

He added: ‘‘There will be no rubber-stamping of policies if we feel it will not benefit the ratepayers.’’