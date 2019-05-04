Retro News 1976: BP Oil shop stewards go back to school

A successful course for 20 shop stewards has just been completed at BP Oil Refinery in Grangemouth.

It was organised by the District Secretary of the Transport and General Workers’ Union, Mr Hugh McHugh.

The course covered a wide range of subjects, including shop stewards’ duties, negotiating techniques, legislation i.e. Employment Protection Act and Health and Safety at Work Act.

Mr Frank Cosgrove, the Transport Workers’ Director of Studies, from Union Headquarters in London, and Mr McHugh were the tutors for the course.

Mr Cosgrove was pleased with the enthusiasm and the way in which the shop stewards approached the intensive four-day course. He also greatly appreciated the facilities.