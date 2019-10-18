Retro News 1970: Strictly can’t dance after ban enforced!

A 12 year old couple’s three-year dancing career has ended after being banned this week from all amateur contests in the British Isles.

After appearing in charity concerts and an amateur cabaret, they have been dubbed professionals – even though they never received any money.

And the man who reported the youngsters, who each have 15 dancing medals, was their Falkirk dancing teacher, David Johnston.

He said: ‘‘They broke the rules. If you let one couple off, it could lead to trouble.’’

Derek McAllister of Bruce Terrace, Cambusbarron, and his dance partner, Karen Beattie, also of Cambusbarron, have been dancing together for three years.

Karen’s mother, Betty, said: ‘‘It’s a ridiculous decision. My daughter is really heartbroken. We didn’t even know the rule existed.’’

And Derek’s mother, Greta, added: ‘‘It’s very harsh. Derek is stunned and hurt!’’

Mr Johnston said: ‘‘When I heard they were appearing at this hotel I took action.

‘‘There is nothing harsh about this. All my pupils are warned about this rule.’’