Retro News 1970: Controversial call for drugs testing

Falkirk became the focus of a country-wide drugs storm this week when education officials slammed a call for dope tests in schools.

The town was plunged into controversy by leading drugs expert Professor Arnold Beckett (right) of London University who chose Falkirk to put forward his idea for curbing the teenage drug problem.

There was immediate condemnation.

Mr James Meldrum, Stirlingshire’s director of education, said: ‘‘You would be treating children as if they were horses at a race course. I would not recommend this to my education committee.’’

And Councillor Andrew Bennie, education convener, added: ‘‘Quite frankly I don’t favour this test.’’

The county’s chief medical officer, Dr Kenneth Matheson, said: ‘‘I see no justification for this.’’