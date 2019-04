Hundreds of excited girl fans stormed the stage at Falkirk TownHall when their pop hero Alvin Stardust arrived in town for a show.

The leather-clad singer had his audience in the palm of his leather-gloved hand as he rocked through his repertoire of chart hits including ‘‘ My Coo Ca Choo’’, ‘‘Red Dress’’ and ‘‘Jealous Mind’’.

A night of varied acts had commenced with a volley of crazy gags courtesy of top Irish comedian Frank Carson.