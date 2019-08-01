Plan for Falkirk filling station fuels residents’ anger

Plans to build a 24-hour petrol station on Falkirk’s new Bellsmeadow Link Road have outraged residents.

Now angry householders on Forthview Terrace and Kerse Lane are considering forming an action committee.

They say a new filling station, along with increased traffic, will create more noise and pollution, and send their property values tumbling.

A spokesman for Falkirk District Council’s planning department said the appli-cation was at the consult-ation stage and interested parties could register their complaints.

Norfolk House Service Areas has applied for planning permission to build the filling station at the site of Renton’s Cash and Carry on the cormer of Kerse Lane and the new link road.

The project will cost almost £500,000, create seven jobs and include forecourt, shop, car wash and parking.

Mary Miller of Forthview Terrace said: ‘‘My husband and I have spent a fortune doing up our house. If this goes through all that will have gone to waste.

Local councillor Danny Mailer said he ‘‘unreservedly’’ supported the residents.