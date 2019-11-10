Pineapple painting is a Christmas treat

Larbert woman Lorna Zanre has been in touch with the Falkirk Herald to congratulate historian Ian Scott on his colourful take on the life and times of the Fourth Earl of Dunmore.

Among many other things the Earl was responsible for the famous edifice at the Airth estate known as the Pineapple ...which just happens to be the subject of a painting by Lorna that’s currently on show in the Firefly Design Gallery in Bo’ness.

It will be in pride of place there until the end of December as part of the Christmas exhibition ... and so will be a copy of Ian’s article in this week’s Falkirk Herald.

Lorna has “exhibited” the article on the gallery wall next to her painting, so that viewers who wish to can choose to learn its story.

She said: “I think too few people know about this fascinating and historical building, and it should be made more of by Visitscotland and the National Trust for Scotland”.