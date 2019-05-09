Nostalgia: Squash courts plan vetted by TV comic

International funny man Dave Allen was a surprise visitor to the Torwoodlea Hotel, Larbert, last Friday afternoon.

Dave met Torwoodlea proprietor Lawrie Blair in Los Angeles last year, struck up a friendship and promised he would visit him next time he was in Scotland.

A week’s concert appearance in Glasgow gave the Irish comedian the chance to make good on his promise and he dropped in to see how Lawrie’s plans to set up a luxury squash club were progressing.

lThrush, the pride of the local country rock scene, appear on STV’s ‘‘Thingummyjig’’’ next Thursday. They will be back again two weeks later on May 25.

The group has been invited to appear on two programmes in the next series also.