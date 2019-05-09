Nostalgia: Falkirk authors ‘compose’ new book

This week new on the bookstalls is a book entitled ‘‘Mendelssohn in Scotland’’.

It tells the story of the famous composer’s stay here in the early 19th century and the co-authors are two lecturers from the music department of Callendar Park College, Falkirk.

David Jenkins (34) and Mark Vosocchi (40), have branched into the literary field with this lavishly illustrated, 120-page book, which is really a story of the composer’s travels through Scotland including Falkirk and Grangemouth and should appeal to the public in general and not just the music lover.

The authors have used extracts from Mendelssohn’s letters to his family in Germany and the story is set against the historical background of Scotland at that time.