New guide maps out key Bo’ness attractions for visitors

Thousands of copies of a free map and guide to attractions in and around Bo’ness are now available from local libraries and other outlets across the district.

The map-guide is part of a renewed effort by the organisation Bo’net, representing dozens of local groups, to attract new visitors to the area.

Its publication comes at the same time as a debate over how prime heritage sites including Kinneil House should be managed in future.

Bo’net chairwoman Madelene Hunt said: “It’s business as usual for these attractions in the short-term, but there’s real concern about the long term operations.

“A huge amount of money has been pumped into facilities in Falkirk in recent years, and I’d hope that the powers-that-be don’t forget the importance of what we have in Bo’ness.

“Our facilities need to properly managed and supported, with decent funding.”

She added: “We first produced the map and guide in 2013, and it was very popular with visitors and local people.

“It encouraged people to unlock the secrets of Bo’ness.

“We’ve now updated the publication with new information – for instance details about the Bo’ness Community Bus, plus information on new websites and phone numbers.

“I hope the refreshed leaflet attracts lots of new people to the wealth of visitor attractions in this area. There’s so much to see and do.”

The guide includes information on popular attractions such as the historic Hippodrome Cinema, the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway and Museum of Scottish Railways, Kinneil Museum, Kinneil House and Estate and the neighbouring Nature Reserve.

There’s also promotional information on the Barony Theatre, Bo’ness Town Hall, Bo’ness Recreation Centre, Blackness Castle and Bo’ness Motor Museum.

The guide also flags up the variety of town centre shops, and outdoor attractions such as the Bridgeness Slab Roman replica, the Memorial to Mining and the John Muir Way.

The publication was developed by the Eden Consultancy Group in Falkirk in association with Bo’ness-based The PR Store.