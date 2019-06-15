Movie map flags up Forth Valley film hot spots

Film and TV buffs can discover where their favourite flicks were shot across Stirling with the launch of a new movie map and guide.

The Stirling Film Location Map is a handy route planner with suggested itineraries and information on the many world-class attractions in the area which have starred on the silver screen.

The council initiative is its latest bid to max up the area’s tourism potential by making the most of history and heritage assets which have found their way on to the silver screen.

These include Doune Castle, which appears as Castle Leoch in the hit TV series Outlander and is also the original Winterfell in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones.

The Outlander effect has been credited with a record-breaking surge in visitors to the castle, which is owned by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), with a 226.5 per cent increase since the popular series began.

It was also one of only four places in the UK to be temporarily “renamed” to mark the digital download release of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Other film locations to feature in the promotion include Stirling Castle (already a major visitor attraction) Deanston Distillery, Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, Loch Katrine, The Trossachs, Loch Venachar, East Loch Lomond and Mugdock Country Park.

They have played roles in films such as Outlaw King (2018), The Eagle (2011), Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), Ivanhoe (1952), Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) The Angel’s Share (2012), Rob Roy (1953) and Mary Queen of Scots (2018).

Jenni Steele, Film and Creative Industries Manager at VisitScotland said: “Screen tourism is huge in Scotland, with almost one in five visitors saying they were inspired to travel here after seeing our stunning landscapes and heritage on the big and small screen.

“Stirling is no exception, with Doune Castle already a must-visit destination for any discerning Outlander and Monty Python fan.

“Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it creates opportunities for business and communities. Initiatives like this not only help enhance the information available for visitors but encourage them to explore the different aspects of an area, spreading the benefits far and wide.”

In Falkirk Council area sites which have featured in high profile movies include Callander House (Outlander) and Blackness Castle (Outlander, Outlaw King and Mary Queen of Scots).