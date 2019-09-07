Monumental cake marks William Wallace festival

Forth Valley College students have baked a giant cake replica of the Wallace Monument ahead of next week’s festival celebrating the landmark’s 150th anniversary.

The king-size confection is a stunning likeness of the real thing, and was created by hospitality and tourism students Monika Csordas from Falkirk, Lai Lao and Richard Cook in a project masterminded by head designer Heather Panther.

A whopping seven kilograms of fondant icing was used in the design, which took more than 24 hours to complete.

Celebrations for the landmark’s 150th birthday kick off on Wednesday, followed by a family-friendly Wallace Wha Hae! festival in the grounds of Stirling’s Wallace High School a week today.

The National Wallace Monument has been lavishly refurbished over the past year in time for this month’s red celebrations, with new features designed to give visitors a vivid impression of the life and times of Sir William Wallace.

The medieval patriot, martyr and Guardian of Scotland arguably paved the way for King Robert I’s decisive victory over England’s usurping Plantagenet dynasty, but at the cost of his own life.

Karyn King, Forth Valley College’s hospitality and tourism operations manager, said: “We were honoured to have been asked to provide a Wallace Monument cake design to help launch the 150th birthday celebrations of the Wallace Monument.

“Heather and her students have done a fantastic job and we are delighted with the results”.

Tickets and further information about the festivities can be found at www.nationalwallacemonument.com