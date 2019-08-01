Millwall splash cash to sign Falkirk FC’s Alex Rae

The Alex Rae signing saga ended on Friday when the Bairns midfielder joined London outfit Millwall for £125,000.

The 20 year old, who was out of contract, had the choice of Millwall, Partick Thistle or another un-named English club but plumped for Bruce Rioch’s side after having a look around the club’s facilities.

It has been thought that Falkirk wanted £200,000 for Rae but manager Jim Jeffries revealed this week that the Bairns asked for £150,000 – and that Millwall originally offered £75,000.

‘‘When they upped their offer to £125,000 we decided to take it because we honestly didn’t feel we would get any more than that if we went to a tribunal.’’

The Bairns’ boss was also pleased that Rae went down south rather than sign for another Scottish club.

He said: ‘‘I’m glad he isn’t playing for one of our rivals. I wouldn’t have liked him to come back here and turn it on against us.’’

Jeffries added that if the player had been under contract then Falkirk would have been looking for more than £125,000.

‘‘Our hands were tied,’’ he said. ‘‘We decided to take the money rather than subject the club to the lottery of a transfer tribunal.’’