Kinneil Friends thank supporters for help after vandalism attack

The conservation group Friends of Kinneil have thanked local residents for their “exceptional” support in the wake of a vandalism attack on a precious community orchard.

The trees had been planted in the estate with the help of local youngsters, and aimed to illustrate the variety of fruit trees grown at the site during the 18th century heyday of Kinneil House.

But at the weekend Friends members and supporters were horrified to find half of the young saplings in the orchard had been wantonly destroyed.

Commenting on social media, Friends of Kinneil later thanked Falkirk Parks for meeting at short notice to find ways of repairing the damage.

A Friends spokesperson said: “In the short term it was decided to cut the snapped stems back to fresh shoots to see whether there is any prospect of the trees recovering during what is left of the summer growing period.

“If not, those with the worst damage or disease will be replanted in the winter bare-root season. The aim would be to organise an event in association with Kinneil and Deanburn Primary Schools, who helped to plant the orchard in 2016, to mark its continuation and regeneration”.

The Friends are inviting people to visit the site and Kinneil Musum (open daily except Tuesdays) to find out more about the story of the orchard and the estate.