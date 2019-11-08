Kelpies glow red to back Poppyscotland campaign

The Kelpies will be among an elite band of Scottish landmarks glowing red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal this weekend.

It will join buildings such as castles and churches - including Allan Church in Bannockburn - during the national and local remembrance events taking place across the country.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take pictures and share them on social media, tagging @Poppyscotland and using the hashtags #LightUpRed #BehindThemAlways and #ScottishPoppyAppeal.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone supporting this campaign.

“We are touched by the effort that hundreds of people have made in order to make this happen and to help us to shine a light on those who continue to need Poppyscotland’s vital, life-changing support today.

“It is incredible to witness so many buildings, up and down the country, glowing red in tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community past and present.

“It is a visual spectacle symbolising that when it comes to the country’s Service personnel, we are behind them. Always.”

For more information, including the full list of illuminated sites across Scotland, visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/Light-Up-Red.