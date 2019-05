Has it really changed that much?

Here are some pictures from then and now, and in some cases we can even blend the two photos to see the differences. Enjoy!

Falkirk High Street looking east towards the Steeple, 1964.

The High Street now. Let's merge the two pics.

The High Street again, with Kirk Wynd on the right, in 1964.

The High Street now.

The Bowhouse Community Centre in Grangemouth, in June 1966.

And here it is now. What do the two photos look like when merged?

Falkirk 1960's.

Newmarket Street in more modern times.