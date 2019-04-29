In pictures: 28 photos of Falkirk in the 1970s
It was a different time, but many of these photos may seem familiar.
Take a look and enjoy a snapshot of Falkirk in the 1970s.
1. Grahamston Station gardening, 1972
British Railways inspector Robert Elliott grows plants in the greenhouse for Grahamston Station, Falkirk, in July 1972.
2. Elephant in a Falkirk pub, 1971
One of the elephants from Robert Brothers Circus has a beer at the Burns bar
3. Falkirk pays its respects, 1975
Pedestrians stop in silent tribute as the coffins of two part-time paratroopers killed in the River Trent disaster are carried through Falkirk High Street.
4. Hot pants reach Falkirk, 1971
Linda Ritchie models the latest fashion, hot pants, in Falkirk, February 1971
