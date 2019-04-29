Pedestrians stop in silent tribute as the coffins of two part-time paratroopers killed in the River Trent disaster are carried through Falkirk High Street in October 1975. 10 members of the 131 Independent Squadron TA regiment were killed at Cromwell Weir in Nottinghamshire.

In pictures: 28 photos of Falkirk in the 1970s

It was a different time, but many of these photos may seem familiar.

Take a look and enjoy a snapshot of Falkirk in the 1970s.

British Railways inspector Robert Elliott grows plants in the greenhouse for Grahamston Station, Falkirk, in July 1972.

1. Grahamston Station gardening, 1972

British Railways inspector Robert Elliott grows plants in the greenhouse for Grahamston Station, Falkirk, in July 1972.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
One of the elephants from Robert Brothers Circus has a beer at the Burns bar

2. Elephant in a Falkirk pub, 1971

One of the elephants from Robert Brothers Circus has a beer at the Burns bar
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pedestrians stop in silent tribute as the coffins of two part-time paratroopers killed in the River Trent disaster are carried through Falkirk High Street.

3. Falkirk pays its respects, 1975

Pedestrians stop in silent tribute as the coffins of two part-time paratroopers killed in the River Trent disaster are carried through Falkirk High Street.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Linda Ritchie models the latest fashion, hot pants, in Falkirk, February 1971

4. Hot pants reach Falkirk, 1971

Linda Ritchie models the latest fashion, hot pants, in Falkirk, February 1971
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7