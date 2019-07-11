High flying Polmont air cadet was USA bound

The sky is the limit for Air Training Corps Cadet Euan Muirhead.

The Polmont teenager leaves for the United States on Monday as part of a VIP group who will spend two weeks as guests of America’s equivalent body, the Civil Air Patrol.

Euan, a Cadet Warrant Officer with the 1333 ATC Squadron in Grangemouth, came through a tough selection programme to secure the dream trip.

He is one of only eight cadet officers to be selected for the exchange visit from Air Training Corps in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Now the 19 year old intends to make the chance pay off and use the experience to help him achieve his ambition of winning his ‘‘wings’’ as a fighter pilot with the Royal Air Force.

According to his commanding officer, Flight Lieutenant Bill McLauchlin, Euan of Ashley Road has the ability to go all the way.

His star cadet is a qualified glider pilot already and was the first cadet in Scotland to fly the RAF’s latest high speed glider in 1985 and finished top of the class in a navigation course.