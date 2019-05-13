Flying Scotsman disappointment for Falkirk area steam fans

Steam enthusiasts were left disappointed last night when the planned trip by The Flying Scotsman failed to take place.

The locomotive was due to travel from Inverness to Bo’ness and was expected to travel through Larbert, Camelon and Falkirk Grahamston stations around 6.30pm.

Hundreds of rail enthusiasts had gathered along the route waiting to see the famous engine, built in 1923, when the news filtered through that the trip had been cancelled due to a problem with the steam locomotive.

It came days after it was revealed that The Flying Scotsman may be banned from main line rail routes because people were trespassing on the lines to try to catch of glimpse.